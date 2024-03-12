Cell Phones - A Human Carcinogen?

THE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

An ever growing body of evidence shows that cell phone and wireless radiation – at even very low levels- can harm our health in a number of different ways. There is no doubt that there are harmful biological effects, documented by scientific research.

In 2011 the World Health Organization (WHO) classified cell phone radiation as a Class 2 B Carcinogen “possibly carcinogenic to humans”—in the same category as lead, engine exhaust, DDT, and jet fuel. The evidence has increased since then.

