Cell Phones - A Human Carcinogen?

THE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE
An ever growing body of evidence shows that cell phone and wireless radiation – at even very low levels- can harm our health in a number of different ways. There is no doubt that there are harmful biological effects, documented by scientific research.
In 2011 the World Health Organization (WHO) classified cell phone radiation as a Class 2 B Carcinogen “possibly carcinogenic to humans”—in the same category as lead, engine exhaust, DDT, and jet fuel. The evidence has increased since then.
Cell Phone Radiation Protection Products - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.