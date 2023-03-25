Create New Account
5G radiation is a far greater threat than the vaccine, says Reinier Fuellmich
“Microwave radiation [such as 5G], is a far greater threat than the vaccines because it affects everyone.” “This is based on two (2)… interviews that I did… with the foremost authority on microwave radiation and 5G.” “The man’s name is Barrie Trower. He worked for British Intelligence…” “Microwave has been a weapon since the 1930’s.” “The Soviet Union has been using it [as a weapon] since 1949.” “The American government has also been using it on the American people…” Reiner Fuellmich tells Stew Peters. The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

