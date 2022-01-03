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10 Reasons
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When choosing a agent to either sell or buy a home, first research the brokers. Once you find the brokerage that aligns with your needs call the head broker. Ask the broker to send you 2 or 3 of the top agents and pick the one that meets your need or feels like a fit for you.
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