© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WORLD WAR 3 or a New Earth ... (Huge Panel of GUESTS Global WITNESSES) 030722
Follow
3
Share
Report
433 views • March 09, 2022
Thank to Global Witness, Derek B.
Huge Panel of YouTube Guests that represent a wide variety of backgrounds and interests. Some you may know, some you might not. Not everyone on this panel believes the same, sees things the same nor do they demand you see it it their way which is why we have these folks joining us for this important discussion. That includes ; Adam from (Marfoogle News), Chris from RiceTVx, Alex from (Doenut Factory) Jacob from (Jacob Israel) & Curtis from (Of The Left Eye) as well as Paul from (Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul and Adrian) join Melia and I to discuss topics given by the guests and current global events. We try to keep the spirit light during such difficult times but we are all very serious about what we are all experiencing. Both Melia and Myself will always discuss how everything we talk about has to do with our preparation of our spiritual posture as we expect the physical to endure more as times proceed. The end of an age is never easy according to ancients. The end of the ages will make you Marvel. Share the link for this show!.
Please our Good friends Gorgeous Awesome in their time of need. Donate here: https://account.venmo.com/u/Roxanne-O... Any donation of 100.00 or more will get the 3 hand made copper items and crystals. You can see how amazing their works is here. You can buy from their store and also help support them in this time of great need. https://www.etsy.com/shop/GorgeousAwe...
P.S. WE ARE WAITING FOR CONFIRMATIONS FROM OTHER SURPRISE GUESTS. STAY TUNED.
Join us LIVE! Subscribe, hit the thumbs up and share the link to this live stream before the show.
Meet Duke at: 2:26:34
Links to channels on show:
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Jacob Israel : https://www.youtube.com/c/JacobIsrael
Doenut Factory: https://www.youtube.com/c/doenutfactory
Rice TVx: https://www.youtube.com/c/RICETVx
Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul and Adrianne: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQo...
Off The Left Eye: https://www.youtube.com/c/offTheLeftEye
Links from show will appear here after the show is completed and reuploaded.:
This channel is not monetized and can only happen with your support. https://paypal.me/theglobalwitness
Get Global Witness email updates here: https://mailchi.mp/79c3e533782d/globa...
Join the Global Witness Family in fellowship on Discord by clicking the invite link here: https://discord.gg/ep6QVRT
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
Please support the efforts of this ministry here: https://www.paypal.me/globalwitness
BACK UP CHANNEL IS HERE. MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE https://tinyurl.com/globalwitness1260
Follow Global Witness On Twitter : https://twitter.com/TheGlobalWitnes
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
Huge Panel of YouTube Guests that represent a wide variety of backgrounds and interests. Some you may know, some you might not. Not everyone on this panel believes the same, sees things the same nor do they demand you see it it their way which is why we have these folks joining us for this important discussion. That includes ; Adam from (Marfoogle News), Chris from RiceTVx, Alex from (Doenut Factory) Jacob from (Jacob Israel) & Curtis from (Of The Left Eye) as well as Paul from (Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul and Adrian) join Melia and I to discuss topics given by the guests and current global events. We try to keep the spirit light during such difficult times but we are all very serious about what we are all experiencing. Both Melia and Myself will always discuss how everything we talk about has to do with our preparation of our spiritual posture as we expect the physical to endure more as times proceed. The end of an age is never easy according to ancients. The end of the ages will make you Marvel. Share the link for this show!.
Please our Good friends Gorgeous Awesome in their time of need. Donate here: https://account.venmo.com/u/Roxanne-O... Any donation of 100.00 or more will get the 3 hand made copper items and crystals. You can see how amazing their works is here. You can buy from their store and also help support them in this time of great need. https://www.etsy.com/shop/GorgeousAwe...
P.S. WE ARE WAITING FOR CONFIRMATIONS FROM OTHER SURPRISE GUESTS. STAY TUNED.
Join us LIVE! Subscribe, hit the thumbs up and share the link to this live stream before the show.
Meet Duke at: 2:26:34
Links to channels on show:
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Jacob Israel : https://www.youtube.com/c/JacobIsrael
Doenut Factory: https://www.youtube.com/c/doenutfactory
Rice TVx: https://www.youtube.com/c/RICETVx
Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul and Adrianne: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQo...
Off The Left Eye: https://www.youtube.com/c/offTheLeftEye
Links from show will appear here after the show is completed and reuploaded.:
This channel is not monetized and can only happen with your support. https://paypal.me/theglobalwitness
Get Global Witness email updates here: https://mailchi.mp/79c3e533782d/globa...
Join the Global Witness Family in fellowship on Discord by clicking the invite link here: https://discord.gg/ep6QVRT
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
Please support the efforts of this ministry here: https://www.paypal.me/globalwitness
BACK UP CHANNEL IS HERE. MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE https://tinyurl.com/globalwitness1260
Follow Global Witness On Twitter : https://twitter.com/TheGlobalWitnes
Global Witness Community Social Website http://theglobalwitness.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.