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The Media Controlled Crisis of Corona Virus
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51 views • April 19, 2020
This discussion was recorded on 31st March 2020.
Nordlux Bellator in Bulgaria and I discuss Europe and the Corona virus as well as the Corona Virus in South Africa. We touch on many topics including scientific evidence that as many as 25,000 people die in Italy annually from the flu, which makes the Corona Virus appear like a walk in the park.
We look at the fake science of the Corona Virus, and the weird global lockdowns that are shattering Western economies.
Why did the French Embassy tell its people in Bulgaria to take Paracetamol for the Corona Virus?
I discuss various "Conspiracy thoughts" I have regarding the USA, its election and Trump and whether this is aimed at destroying his chances of re-election.
On the communist front, the Communists are still very active. Nordlux, using his Bulgarian knowledge makes a fascinating discovery about 40% of ISIS being Russian Muslims!
Nordlux Bellator in Bulgaria and I discuss Europe and the Corona virus as well as the Corona Virus in South Africa. We touch on many topics including scientific evidence that as many as 25,000 people die in Italy annually from the flu, which makes the Corona Virus appear like a walk in the park.
We look at the fake science of the Corona Virus, and the weird global lockdowns that are shattering Western economies.
Why did the French Embassy tell its people in Bulgaria to take Paracetamol for the Corona Virus?
I discuss various "Conspiracy thoughts" I have regarding the USA, its election and Trump and whether this is aimed at destroying his chances of re-election.
On the communist front, the Communists are still very active. Nordlux, using his Bulgarian knowledge makes a fascinating discovery about 40% of ISIS being Russian Muslims!
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