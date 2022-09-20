【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】The Way Our Fellow Fighters Should Work Together

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https://gnews.org/post/p1mz8d8e2
I think the most important part is, don’t get involved in others’ privacy, keep some distance. If you can help, do it quickly and bravely, no more discussion after that, but after all the help, still you need to keep some distance