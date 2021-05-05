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QdraLT gyvai - „Didysis melas“
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7754 views • May 05, 2021
https:// karzygys.lt
Jei manote kad mūsų darbas yra naudingas ir prasmingas, galite mus paremti.
Viešoji įstaiga „Liber continens“
Im. k. 302417839
Kelmijos sodų 65-oji g. 22, Vilnius
Atsiskaitomoji sąskaita
Paysera: EVP6510009990152
IBAN: LT223500010009990152
Aukojant mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodykite „auka“.
PayPal platformoje
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=LZ7NHQ6LUFS8L
LTanon galite paremti per Payserą, kaip nurodyta aukščiau, mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodydami "Auka, Varlinui"
XRP rU4xELHSGE5swAhtCLiBiwZhoHRRgyPvRw
BTC bc1qv64agraur00ustseumhv4q4a5804dynyg7n50r
Dogecoin DQuKyk2SQg2jf3MatBycLsJxjt7s8xFYFC
Etherium 0xAa15339E6aE0FF0173E4f6349f069573A1b704bc
Litecoin ltc1qp2ur25errcfjjdn7jfwvvgqqnx73lem8vzsdtq
Jei manote kad mūsų darbas yra naudingas ir prasmingas, galite mus paremti.
Viešoji įstaiga „Liber continens“
Im. k. 302417839
Kelmijos sodų 65-oji g. 22, Vilnius
Atsiskaitomoji sąskaita
Paysera: EVP6510009990152
IBAN: LT223500010009990152
Aukojant mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodykite „auka“.
PayPal platformoje
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=LZ7NHQ6LUFS8L
LTanon galite paremti per Payserą, kaip nurodyta aukščiau, mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodydami "Auka, Varlinui"
XRP rU4xELHSGE5swAhtCLiBiwZhoHRRgyPvRw
BTC bc1qv64agraur00ustseumhv4q4a5804dynyg7n50r
Dogecoin DQuKyk2SQg2jf3MatBycLsJxjt7s8xFYFC
Etherium 0xAa15339E6aE0FF0173E4f6349f069573A1b704bc
Litecoin ltc1qp2ur25errcfjjdn7jfwvvgqqnx73lem8vzsdtq
Keywords
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