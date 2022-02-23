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Thousands of People, Hundreds of Trucks Ignore Emergencies Act to Convoy in Edmonton
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40 views • February 23, 2022
Rebel News.
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | Help fund our convoy coverage
In Alberta, people wanting an end to the remaining COVID restrictions were unafraid and undeterred by Justin Trudeau's authoritarian crackdown on dissent.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid ► https://rebelne.ws/3sdN3qS
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvlzj0-thousands-of-people-hundreds-of-trucks-ignore-emergencies-act-to-convoy-in-.html
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | Help fund our convoy coverage
In Alberta, people wanting an end to the remaining COVID restrictions were unafraid and undeterred by Justin Trudeau's authoritarian crackdown on dissent.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid ► https://rebelne.ws/3sdN3qS
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvlzj0-thousands-of-people-hundreds-of-trucks-ignore-emergencies-act-to-convoy-in-.html
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