Meet Takishima Mika – Japan’s 92-Year-Old Fitness Inspiration!

Takishima Mika, Japan’s 92-year-old fitness instructor, is an inspiring example of healthy aging. This video explores the simple daily eating habits that help her stay active, energetic, and balanced. It’s an educational look at her lifestyle and food choices — shared purely for learning and inspiration.