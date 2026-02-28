Black Kings & Queens Seizin’ KFAB: Time for White Folks and Jim Rose to Bow & Atone in Nebraska!

This study examines a community-led effort to reshape a Nebraska radio station’s structure and content. It explores demands for equity and representation, critiquing existing power dynamics and proposing transformative changes, offering insights into evolving media practices amid growing calls for inclusive and diverse broadcasting.

View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/black-kings-and-queens-seizin-kfab

#kfab #JimRose #OmahaRadio #NebraskaMedia #Seizin