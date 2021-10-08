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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10 - 08
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0 view • October 08, 2021
Freedom is not free, and from time to time it must be fought for, for it will disappear wihtout the blood of patriots to keep it alive. We are almost at that point today folks, as the left and the politicians are doing what they can to keep our freedoms going away. I have proof from New Mexico.
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