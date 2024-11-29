New song out today November 2024 - Anbaric - Sink or swim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take all my money, Sting of defeat
Take all now, honey, You think I’m beat
I'll keep on fighting, No matter what
I'll keep on rising, Until I rot
Head above the water
When everything looks grim
Head above the water
It’s either sink or swim
I’ll keep on pushing, Until I die
Rise above the obstacles
Let the world keep spinning on by
When everything looks grim
Head above the water
It’s either sink or swim
It’s either sink or swim