New song out today November 2024 - Anbaric - Sink or swim
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
26 views • 5 months ago

Take all my money, Sting of defeat
Take all now, honey, You think I’m beat
I'll keep on fighting, No matter what
I'll keep on rising, Until I rot

Head above the water
When everything looks grim
Head above the water
It’s either sink or swim

I’ll keep on pushing, Until I die
Rise above the obstacles
Let the world keep spinning on by

When everything looks grim
Head above the water
It’s either sink or swim
It’s either sink or swim

new-rock-releaseguitar-rockrock-2024rock-drummerbass-playerrock-guitaristrock-2025
