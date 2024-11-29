New song out today November 2024 - Anbaric - Sink or swim

Take all my money, Sting of defeat

Take all now, honey, You think I’m beat

I'll keep on fighting, No matter what

I'll keep on rising, Until I rot

Head above the water

When everything looks grim

Head above the water

It’s either sink or swim

I’ll keep on pushing, Until I die

Rise above the obstacles

Let the world keep spinning on by

When everything looks grim

Head above the water

It’s either sink or swim

It’s either sink or swim