Weeds Among The Wheat Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday

4/14/2024

Matthew 13:24-30 Weeds Among The Wheat Part Two

Intro:  Let them grow together.  Why doesn’t God get rid of evil in the world?  Well…..He is going to when the last person has come to faith in Jesus Christ.  But why doesn’t He do it now?  Why does He allow suffering and death and war and tragedies?  This passage answers that question for everyone.

 

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

