Prophetic Warning: America's Judgment & Revival

April 23rd, 2017

Pastor Dean shares multiple prophetic warnings of the beginning of God's judgment on America and the revival that will follow. The Holy Spirit still speaks to His people and God has spoken to many people through dreams, visions, and direct prophetic words about the coming judgments on America. God will soon remove His hand and allow our enemies to hit us hard. The attacks will be on many fronts. Churches will be attacked by Muslim terrorists. Some cities will be destroyed, but God's glory and anointing will arise upon His true followers and they will lead many to the salvation only found in the Lord Jesus Christ. The time to prepare is running out.