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The Impact of Endometriosis on Physical and Mental Health
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13 views • June 03, 2021
Is there an underlying cause of negative mental health symptoms and pain for women? Endometriosis may be the culprit for a wide range of adverse health impacts.
Listen in to learn:
How endometriosis is diagnosed
Simple but effective remedies for pain
The symptoms of endometriosis
Author Jessica Murnane joins the conversation to discuss her work with endometriosis research and finding new solutions for the prevalent condition.
A lack of knowledge surrounding endometriosis has led to a deficiency in diagnosis and effective treatment for sufferers of the ailment. At the same time, the common misconception of simple, painful periods remains widespread.
While the cause of endometriosis is still unknown, it continues to plague women worldwide and has even barred women from police service in Spain. By spreading symptom awareness and general knowledge to new generations and researchers, the road to a solution has come into sight.
To learn more, visit knowyourendo.com or centerforendo.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen in to learn:
How endometriosis is diagnosed
Simple but effective remedies for pain
The symptoms of endometriosis
Author Jessica Murnane joins the conversation to discuss her work with endometriosis research and finding new solutions for the prevalent condition.
A lack of knowledge surrounding endometriosis has led to a deficiency in diagnosis and effective treatment for sufferers of the ailment. At the same time, the common misconception of simple, painful periods remains widespread.
While the cause of endometriosis is still unknown, it continues to plague women worldwide and has even barred women from police service in Spain. By spreading symptom awareness and general knowledge to new generations and researchers, the road to a solution has come into sight.
To learn more, visit knowyourendo.com or centerforendo.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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