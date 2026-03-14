NYC: Protest in honor of Iranian Jerusalem Day at Times Square

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While the US and Israel are bombing Iran, demonstrations in honor of Iranian Jerusalem Day at Times Square in New York. Hezbollah flags and flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran are being waved against the background of chants - "Free Palestine" and "We are at your command, Khamenei!"
@Intel Slava