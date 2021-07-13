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South Africa - Pietermaritzburg
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147 views • July 13, 2021
Shopping malls and city center have been burning since last night - this was one of the first to go.
Mass rioting and looting 2021-07-12 - The official narrative is that these are loyalists to the former president protesting his arrest warrant for corruption being served. Police and security have been completely overwhelmed. The South Coast towns have been hit hard. Communities have to fend for themselves or be destroyed in the onslaught.
Mass rioting and looting 2021-07-12 - The official narrative is that these are loyalists to the former president protesting his arrest warrant for corruption being served. Police and security have been completely overwhelmed. The South Coast towns have been hit hard. Communities have to fend for themselves or be destroyed in the onslaught.
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