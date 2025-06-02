BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Your Body Was Hacked - Whistleblower Sabrina Wallace Tried To Warn Us
In this show we dive into whistleblower and former network engineer Sabrina Wallace's work and her findings on how technologies like 6DJI, biosensors, and Wireless Body Area Networks have been used since the 1990s to quietly integrate human biofields into global surveillance systems. Her testimony exposes the intersection of telecom, military operations, and biology, raising urgent questions about privacy, autonomy, and bio-digital control.


Sabrina Wallace Links:

X: https://x.com/psinergy_SDW

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a?view=home

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Psinergy/about

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Website: https://Www.psinergy.com

