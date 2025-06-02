Your Body Was Hacked - Whistleblower Sabrina Wallace Tried To Warn Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this show we dive into whistleblower and former network engineer Sabrina Wallace's work and her findings on how technologies like 6DJI, biosensors, and Wireless Body Area Networks have been used since the 1990s to quietly integrate human biofields into global surveillance systems. Her testimony exposes the intersection of telecom, military operations, and biology, raising urgent questions about privacy, autonomy, and bio-digital control.
Sabrina Wallace Links:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a?view=home
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Psinergy/about
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
Website: https://Www.psinergy.com