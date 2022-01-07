NO TESTS, NO MASKS. UK Schoolkids say NO to Slavery

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"Endless vaccines for the entire world?"
They seem to recognise a digital prison when they see one.
The same way some adults recognise totalitarianism.
"It's all about health?"
"My arse."
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEPDy3rs8Ac
Kevin Boyle