A MAGA Civil War?

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Is MAGA Abandoning President Trump Over The Iran War?
* There has been a lot of talk about a supposed MAGA split among Trump supporters re: Operation Epic Fury.
* The America First credo was no optional wars in the Middle East following disgust with 20-year misadventures.
* But Iran is not Afghanistan or Iraq.
* This is a top-down, air-only military conflict whose stated mission objectives do not necessitate ground forces.
* The MAGA base understands this.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (12 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77115e-a-maga-split-over-iran-what-maga-split-victor-davis-hanson.html