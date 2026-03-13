A MAGA Civil War?

Is MAGA Abandoning President Trump Over The Iran War?

* There has been a lot of talk about a supposed MAGA split among Trump supporters re: Operation Epic Fury.

* The America First credo was no optional wars in the Middle East following disgust with 20-year misadventures.

* But Iran is not Afghanistan or Iraq.

* This is a top-down, air-only military conflict whose stated mission objectives do not necessitate ground forces.

* The MAGA base understands this.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (12 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77115e-a-maga-split-over-iran-what-maga-split-victor-davis-hanson.html

https://youtu.be/p4bQ6cQ_1e0