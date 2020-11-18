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UK Column News - 18th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 18th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/T2q1PzHSK4U

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Serious Events In Europe

Sources
********

Ruptly Facebook Channel: - https://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Le Parisien Article: -
https://www.leparisien.fr/video/video-des-centaines-de-manifestants-devant-l-assemblee-nationale-contre-la-loi-securite-globale-17-11-2020-8408935.php

Assemblee Nationale Amendments: -
http://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/15/textes/l15b3452_proposition-loi





04:39 - Policing In The UK

Sources:
********

Mondays UK Column: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-16th-november-2020

UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1328420075838332928

UK Column On Twitter: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/





08:55 - Boris Johnson's Great Reset Of Everything


Sources:
*********

Boris Article: - https://archive.is/0hiJm

WEF Great Reset Article: - https://archive.is/ZzALg

NY Times Post (Scroll Down): - https://archive.vn/qw6ba

BIS Press Release: - https://archive.vn/WCaq2

Dr Day Transcripts and Recording: - https://drrichardday.wordpress.com/

Full Recording of Dr Day's Presentation: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo22qyL3dWM





18:36 - Changing Gears Falling Living Standards

Sources:
********

Social Mobility Commission Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201118151830/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/936038/SMC_Changing_gears_Downward_mobility_Main_Report.pdf





20:00 - Portugeuse Appeal Court Deem PCR Tests Unreliable

Sources:
********

Lancet Report: -
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30453-7/fulltext

Lockdown Skeptic Article (Scroll Down): -
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2020/11/16/latest-news-195/

Corona Doks Article: -
https://www.corodok.de/portugiesisches-berufungsgericht-pcr/

Dr's For Truth Dr Elke de Klerk: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9wEAqdCVBE

KenFM Reiner Fullmich Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SUJFr2003o

Corona-Transition Article: -
https://corona-transition.org/anwalte-verurteilen-die-massiven-verstosse-gegen-recht-und-gesetz-durch-corona

T-Online Article: -
https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/id_88908798/pandemieleugner-bodo-schiffmann-darf-nach-polizeieinsatz-in-mecklenburg-vorpommern-wieder-einreisen.html

The Local de Article: -
https://www.thelocal.de/20201109/dsseldorf-forced-to-lift-face-mask-rule-after-court-ruling





32:00 - The Great NHS Reset

Sources:
*********

RCH Trust Update: -
https://www.royalcornwall.nhs.uk/coronavirus-latest-information-and-advice/

NHS Reset: - https://www.nhsconfed.org/NHSreset

NHS Confederation Reset Article: - https://www.nhsconfed.org/blog/2020/07/exploding-the-myths-of-health-and-care



44:40 - People Indiscriminately Spreading UK Column Stickers Without Cause Which UK Column Really Really Condemn A Lot.



46:17 - Welsh Alleged Child Abduction Case

Sources:
********

NorthWales Live Article: -
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/man-charged-connection-alleged-anglesey-19297135

David Scott Samantha Baldwin Interviews on Northern Exposure: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/northern-exposure





51:55 - Dissidents Guide To The Constitution

Sources:
********

A Dissidents Guide Part 3 - Rights: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/dissident’s-guide-constitution-episode-3-—-rights

Parliament Evidence Committees Front Page: - https://committees.parliament.uk/

Constitutional Committee: -
https://committees.parliament.uk/work/298/constitutional-implications-of-covid19/

Gym Owner Serves Affidavit: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HInkEK-JlcY

Patriotic Alternative Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l8GvLu73n8

Police Tweet: - https://twitter.com/InspectorDarren/status/1325735881349734403

Times Union Article: -
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/New-York-s-chief-administrative-judge-shuts-down-15725008.php

The Corona Cure Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/TheCoronaCure_/status/1328007641038204932

Gemma O'Doherty: - https://gemmaodoherty.com/

French Constitutional Amendment: -
https://twitter.com/TheCoronaCure_/status/1328007641038204932





58:02 - Reinvigorating EU Defence Union

Sources:
*********

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/SoKok

Defense News Article: -
https://www.defensenews.com/global/mideast-africa/2020/11/13/sudan-to-host-russian-military-base/




01:01:05 - Second Class Liberty?

Sources:
********
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
Huffington Post Article: - https://consent.yahoo.com/v2/collectC...

ECLJ Map: - https://eclj.org/religious-freedom/coe/limitations-portees-a-la-liberte-de-culte-en-europe-au-nom-de-la-lutte-contre-la-covid-19
Keywords
censorshipnew world orderfrancejohnsonmasksportugalpolicingcoronavirusgreat resetsamantha baldwindoctors for truthuk constitutiondownward mobilitypcr test reliabilitygreat nhs reseteu defence
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