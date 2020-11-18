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UK Column News - 18th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 18th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/T2q1PzHSK4U
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Serious Events In Europe
Sources
********
Ruptly Facebook Channel: - https://www.facebook.com/Ruptly
Le Parisien Article: -
https://www.leparisien.fr/video/video-des-centaines-de-manifestants-devant-l-assemblee-nationale-contre-la-loi-securite-globale-17-11-2020-8408935.php
Assemblee Nationale Amendments: -
http://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/15/textes/l15b3452_proposition-loi
04:39 - Policing In The UK
Sources:
********
Mondays UK Column: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-16th-november-2020
UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1328420075838332928
UK Column On Twitter: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/
08:55 - Boris Johnson's Great Reset Of Everything
Sources:
*********
Boris Article: - https://archive.is/0hiJm
WEF Great Reset Article: - https://archive.is/ZzALg
NY Times Post (Scroll Down): - https://archive.vn/qw6ba
BIS Press Release: - https://archive.vn/WCaq2
Dr Day Transcripts and Recording: - https://drrichardday.wordpress.com/
Full Recording of Dr Day's Presentation: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo22qyL3dWM
18:36 - Changing Gears Falling Living Standards
Sources:
********
Social Mobility Commission Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201118151830/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/936038/SMC_Changing_gears_Downward_mobility_Main_Report.pdf
20:00 - Portugeuse Appeal Court Deem PCR Tests Unreliable
Sources:
********
Lancet Report: -
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30453-7/fulltext
Lockdown Skeptic Article (Scroll Down): -
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2020/11/16/latest-news-195/
Corona Doks Article: -
https://www.corodok.de/portugiesisches-berufungsgericht-pcr/
Dr's For Truth Dr Elke de Klerk: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9wEAqdCVBE
KenFM Reiner Fullmich Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SUJFr2003o
Corona-Transition Article: -
https://corona-transition.org/anwalte-verurteilen-die-massiven-verstosse-gegen-recht-und-gesetz-durch-corona
T-Online Article: -
https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/id_88908798/pandemieleugner-bodo-schiffmann-darf-nach-polizeieinsatz-in-mecklenburg-vorpommern-wieder-einreisen.html
The Local de Article: -
https://www.thelocal.de/20201109/dsseldorf-forced-to-lift-face-mask-rule-after-court-ruling
32:00 - The Great NHS Reset
Sources:
*********
RCH Trust Update: -
https://www.royalcornwall.nhs.uk/coronavirus-latest-information-and-advice/
NHS Reset: - https://www.nhsconfed.org/NHSreset
NHS Confederation Reset Article: - https://www.nhsconfed.org/blog/2020/07/exploding-the-myths-of-health-and-care
44:40 - People Indiscriminately Spreading UK Column Stickers Without Cause Which UK Column Really Really Condemn A Lot.
46:17 - Welsh Alleged Child Abduction Case
Sources:
********
NorthWales Live Article: -
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/man-charged-connection-alleged-anglesey-19297135
David Scott Samantha Baldwin Interviews on Northern Exposure: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/northern-exposure
51:55 - Dissidents Guide To The Constitution
Sources:
********
A Dissidents Guide Part 3 - Rights: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/dissident’s-guide-constitution-episode-3-—-rights
Parliament Evidence Committees Front Page: - https://committees.parliament.uk/
Constitutional Committee: -
https://committees.parliament.uk/work/298/constitutional-implications-of-covid19/
Gym Owner Serves Affidavit: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HInkEK-JlcY
Patriotic Alternative Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l8GvLu73n8
Police Tweet: - https://twitter.com/InspectorDarren/status/1325735881349734403
Times Union Article: -
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/New-York-s-chief-administrative-judge-shuts-down-15725008.php
The Corona Cure Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/TheCoronaCure_/status/1328007641038204932
Gemma O'Doherty: - https://gemmaodoherty.com/
French Constitutional Amendment: -
https://twitter.com/TheCoronaCure_/status/1328007641038204932
58:02 - Reinvigorating EU Defence Union
Sources:
*********
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/SoKok
Defense News Article: -
https://www.defensenews.com/global/mideast-africa/2020/11/13/sudan-to-host-russian-military-base/
01:01:05 - Second Class Liberty?
Sources:
********
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
Huffington Post Article: - https://consent.yahoo.com/v2/collectC...
ECLJ Map: - https://eclj.org/religious-freedom/coe/limitations-portees-a-la-liberte-de-culte-en-europe-au-nom-de-la-lutte-contre-la-covid-19
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/T2q1PzHSK4U
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Serious Events In Europe
Sources
********
Ruptly Facebook Channel: - https://www.facebook.com/Ruptly
Le Parisien Article: -
https://www.leparisien.fr/video/video-des-centaines-de-manifestants-devant-l-assemblee-nationale-contre-la-loi-securite-globale-17-11-2020-8408935.php
Assemblee Nationale Amendments: -
http://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/15/textes/l15b3452_proposition-loi
04:39 - Policing In The UK
Sources:
********
Mondays UK Column: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-16th-november-2020
UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1328420075838332928
UK Column On Twitter: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/
08:55 - Boris Johnson's Great Reset Of Everything
Sources:
*********
Boris Article: - https://archive.is/0hiJm
WEF Great Reset Article: - https://archive.is/ZzALg
NY Times Post (Scroll Down): - https://archive.vn/qw6ba
BIS Press Release: - https://archive.vn/WCaq2
Dr Day Transcripts and Recording: - https://drrichardday.wordpress.com/
Full Recording of Dr Day's Presentation: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo22qyL3dWM
18:36 - Changing Gears Falling Living Standards
Sources:
********
Social Mobility Commission Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201118151830/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/936038/SMC_Changing_gears_Downward_mobility_Main_Report.pdf
20:00 - Portugeuse Appeal Court Deem PCR Tests Unreliable
Sources:
********
Lancet Report: -
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30453-7/fulltext
Lockdown Skeptic Article (Scroll Down): -
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2020/11/16/latest-news-195/
Corona Doks Article: -
https://www.corodok.de/portugiesisches-berufungsgericht-pcr/
Dr's For Truth Dr Elke de Klerk: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9wEAqdCVBE
KenFM Reiner Fullmich Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SUJFr2003o
Corona-Transition Article: -
https://corona-transition.org/anwalte-verurteilen-die-massiven-verstosse-gegen-recht-und-gesetz-durch-corona
T-Online Article: -
https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/id_88908798/pandemieleugner-bodo-schiffmann-darf-nach-polizeieinsatz-in-mecklenburg-vorpommern-wieder-einreisen.html
The Local de Article: -
https://www.thelocal.de/20201109/dsseldorf-forced-to-lift-face-mask-rule-after-court-ruling
32:00 - The Great NHS Reset
Sources:
*********
RCH Trust Update: -
https://www.royalcornwall.nhs.uk/coronavirus-latest-information-and-advice/
NHS Reset: - https://www.nhsconfed.org/NHSreset
NHS Confederation Reset Article: - https://www.nhsconfed.org/blog/2020/07/exploding-the-myths-of-health-and-care
44:40 - People Indiscriminately Spreading UK Column Stickers Without Cause Which UK Column Really Really Condemn A Lot.
46:17 - Welsh Alleged Child Abduction Case
Sources:
********
NorthWales Live Article: -
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/man-charged-connection-alleged-anglesey-19297135
David Scott Samantha Baldwin Interviews on Northern Exposure: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/northern-exposure
51:55 - Dissidents Guide To The Constitution
Sources:
********
A Dissidents Guide Part 3 - Rights: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/dissident’s-guide-constitution-episode-3-—-rights
Parliament Evidence Committees Front Page: - https://committees.parliament.uk/
Constitutional Committee: -
https://committees.parliament.uk/work/298/constitutional-implications-of-covid19/
Gym Owner Serves Affidavit: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HInkEK-JlcY
Patriotic Alternative Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l8GvLu73n8
Police Tweet: - https://twitter.com/InspectorDarren/status/1325735881349734403
Times Union Article: -
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/New-York-s-chief-administrative-judge-shuts-down-15725008.php
The Corona Cure Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/TheCoronaCure_/status/1328007641038204932
Gemma O'Doherty: - https://gemmaodoherty.com/
French Constitutional Amendment: -
https://twitter.com/TheCoronaCure_/status/1328007641038204932
58:02 - Reinvigorating EU Defence Union
Sources:
*********
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/SoKok
Defense News Article: -
https://www.defensenews.com/global/mideast-africa/2020/11/13/sudan-to-host-russian-military-base/
01:01:05 - Second Class Liberty?
Sources:
********
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
Huffington Post Article: - https://consent.yahoo.com/v2/collectC...
ECLJ Map: - https://eclj.org/religious-freedom/coe/limitations-portees-a-la-liberte-de-culte-en-europe-au-nom-de-la-lutte-contre-la-covid-19
Keywords
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