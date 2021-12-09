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Coming of Christ Lesson 13 - Comfort of a Fiery Judgment!
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40 views • December 09, 2021
We continue our Eschatological Series on the Return of Christ. This lesson is a contextual study of 2 Thessalonians 1:4-10; especially verses 9 and 10. I talk about why the Jews wanted the Law of Moses to continue as the reason they were teaching Christ had already returned I discuss the misunderstanding regarding the destruction of the world from Matthew 24. I also discuss how legalism in the church today promotes a law system by teaching a future return of Jesus. I also show how it takes away from all Christ accomplished in regard to his atoning work completed in the First Century.
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