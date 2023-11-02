Homeschooling Is Exploding

For many years homeschooling was a fringe form of education. Now, however, as The Washington Post just confirmed, it’s America’s fastest-growing form of education. In this episode, we dispel the myth that homeschoolers receive inferior education and warn about the likelihood of a pronounced assault against homeschooling, as it reduces the number of students being indoctrinated through government “education.”
Also, we break down the concerning implications Joe Biden’s recent AI executive order has for free enterprise; discuss the latest aggressive move from China against Taiwan; and report on Bill Gates’ connection to Kenya’s digital ID program. Plus, John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez goes over budget-related legislative alerts you can take advantage of.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.