Homeschooling Is Exploding

For many years homeschooling was a fringe form of education. Now, however, as The Washington Post just confirmed, it’s America’s fastest-growing form of education. In this episode, we dispel the myth that homeschoolers receive inferior education and warn about the likelihood of a pronounced assault against homeschooling, as it reduces the number of students being indoctrinated through government “education.”

Also, we break down the concerning implications Joe Biden’s recent AI executive order has for free enterprise; discuss the latest aggressive move from China against Taiwan; and report on Bill Gates’ connection to Kenya’s digital ID program. Plus, John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez goes over budget-related legislative alerts you can take advantage of.