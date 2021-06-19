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How Many CDC NIH & FDA Employees Have Been Covid-19 Vaccinated Lockdowns Masks Quarantines Curfews
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231 views • June 19, 2021
How Many CDC NIH & FDA Employees Have Been Covid-19 Vaccinated Lockdowns Masks Quarantines Curfews
Live From Studio 6B
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hHn-b9oVlk
PBS NewsHour
https://youtu.be/TnEKlp_I5lk?t=8756
Senator Richard Burr (R-Va.) asked the nation’s pandemic health leaders how many of their employees were vaccinated.
During a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Senator Richard Burr (R-Va.) asked the nation’s pandemic health leaders how many of their employees were vaccinated.
Live From Studio 6B
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hHn-b9oVlk
PBS NewsHour
https://youtu.be/TnEKlp_I5lk?t=8756
Senator Richard Burr (R-Va.) asked the nation’s pandemic health leaders how many of their employees were vaccinated.
During a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Senator Richard Burr (R-Va.) asked the nation’s pandemic health leaders how many of their employees were vaccinated.
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