EXCLUSIVE James O'Keefe Interviews Vivek Ramaswamy on Soros Ties & Secret Democrat Allegations
O'Keefe Media Group


Sep 11, 2023


In an exclusive sit-down, James O'Keefe of O'Keefe Media Group interviews presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. O'Keefe questions Ramaswamy on his alleged connections to George Soros and explores public concerns that he may be a secret Democrat. Ramaswamy acknowledges facing inquiries he's never heard before, as the conversation dives into his Wall Street past and his views on stakeholder vs. stockholder capitalism. Don't miss this revealing and thought-provoking interview.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Lwi7U1cbgk

