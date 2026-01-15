Plane and four soldiers.

The first European troops have arrived in Greenland amid statements by U.S. Supreme Leader Donald Trump on the need to annex the island, Germany’s Bild reported, citing journalists on the ground.

According to the report, a Danish Air Force Hercules transport aircraft landed overnight at Nuuk airport carrying not only Danish troops but also French military personnel. Almost simultaneously, another Danish Hercules landed at Kangerlussuaq airbase in western Greenland. Both aircraft were flying with their transponders switched off.