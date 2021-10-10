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Jesus Word The Lost Son And The Wedding Party
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22 views • October 10, 2021
This is a video about the lost son, and the wedding party, that it is written about in the bible. It is also about getting married by the Father, and the love in the Kingdom.
It was made with the aid of the holy spirit, and was published with the encouragement of the Father, and Jesus.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
Bible Text were added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hard work.
[email protected]
It was made with the aid of the holy spirit, and was published with the encouragement of the Father, and Jesus.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
Bible Text were added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hard work.
[email protected]
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