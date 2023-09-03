Create New Account
Behind Enemy Lines - Episode 1 - The Second Amendment (Strong Language)
Alfred Anthony Scudiero
Published 20 hours ago

A new series of short video logs covering what it's like living in a smart city in Northern California. 

In this episode I talk about the second amendment and my experiences with crime and self defense before and after I was re-pilled.

Please like and subscribe.

God bless.

Keywords
californiagunssecond amendmentcrimesmart citiessan francisco

