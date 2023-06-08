Create New Account
President Biden is Compromised Due to Dirty Deals in China & Ukraine
Jeff Crouere
Published Yesterday

Republicans Have Enough Evidence to Begin Biden Impeachment Hearings. House Republicans Need to Treat Biden as Democrats Treated Trump! Joe Biden Has Been Committing Impeachable Offenses for Years. He Lied About his Knowledge of Hunter Biden's Business Deals. Biden's Bungling of Afghan Withdrawal is Impeachable. To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link: https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Our Sponsor - Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com 718-869-9020. Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis. #jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #biden #DOJ #trump #joebiden

chinabidendirty deals

