President Biden is Compromised Due to Dirty Deals in China & Ukraine

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Republicans Have Enough Evidence to Begin Biden Impeachment Hearings. House Republicans Need to Treat Biden as Democrats Treated Trump! Joe Biden Has Been Committing Impeachable Offenses for Years. He Lied About his Knowledge of Hunter Biden's Business Deals. Biden's Bungling of Afghan Withdrawal is Impeachable.
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Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
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