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School Shooting, Mental Health & A New Government Tyranny Advancing
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33 views • December 09, 2021
We've addressed many school shootings in the past, from Columbine to Sandy Hook. We've even covered school shootings you have never heard about, one which left over 2,000 people dead, and another that killed 300 and injured more than 800. Those didn't even occur in the US, but the Mockingbird media and corrupt politicians would have you believe the US is "gun crazy" and that more measures like the stupid idea of "gun free zones" need to be imposed, despite the fact that the vast majority of mass shootings occur in "gun free zones." However, it's worse than that and the recent shooting that took place at Oxford High School, which now is leading prosecutors to target parents of the gunman, is setting a dangerous precedent, an unlawful one, to hold parents accountable for the actions of their children, something contrary to Scripture and to the US Constitution. The Common Core Diva joins me in this Rotten to the Core episode to expound upon what is really going on.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/school-shooting-mental-health-a-new-government-tyranny-advancing-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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