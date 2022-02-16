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Ο David Icke ελεγε απο το 2009 αυτα που ζουμε τωρα! (επαναφορτιση)
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715 views • February 16, 2022
Το youtube έριξε αυτό το βίντεο που είχα κάνει το 2010
με την αιτιολογία "ιατρική παραπληροφόρηση"
Τόσο φρικάρουν και λογοκρίνουν άγρια τις αλήθειες.
Αξίζει η επαναφόρτισή του διότι ο άνδρας έλεγε πράγματα πριν 13 χρόνια
που δε φανταζόμασταν και όμως σήμερα τα ζουμε.
Για άλλη μια φορά δικαιώνεται πανηγυρικά.
Ο φίλος Ανώνυμος Ερευνητής με είχε βοηθήσει τότε στην ενσωμάτωση
των υποτίτλων, καθότι δεν είχα εξοικειωθεί ακόμα με τον τρόπο
που γίνεται αυτό. Τον ευχαριστώ θερμά.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=347793#p347793
με την αιτιολογία "ιατρική παραπληροφόρηση"
Τόσο φρικάρουν και λογοκρίνουν άγρια τις αλήθειες.
Αξίζει η επαναφόρτισή του διότι ο άνδρας έλεγε πράγματα πριν 13 χρόνια
που δε φανταζόμασταν και όμως σήμερα τα ζουμε.
Για άλλη μια φορά δικαιώνεται πανηγυρικά.
Ο φίλος Ανώνυμος Ερευνητής με είχε βοηθήσει τότε στην ενσωμάτωση
των υποτίτλων, καθότι δεν είχα εξοικειωθεί ακόμα με τον τρόπο
που γίνεται αυτό. Τον ευχαριστώ θερμά.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=347793#p347793
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