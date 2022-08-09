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X22 REPORT Ep. 2845b - Operation [DS] Sting Is Active, Patriots Ready To Clean Out These Old Institutions
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249 views • August 09, 2022

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2845b - August 8, 2022

Operation [DS] Sting Is Active, Patriots Ready To Clean Out These Old Institutions

 The [DS] sting operation is active and the [DS] is doing exactly what the patriots want. The storm is coming and building. The movement is working, Trump has now shown the people that they do not need the fake news, big tech to win an election, they need the people. The offensive pieces are now in position and the patriots are about to play their hand. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin
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