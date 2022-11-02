"American Delta Command and Control" was 'HACKED' by Joker DPR - 110122

American Delta command and control was hacked
The Joker DPR hacked into the much-vaunted American Delta command and control program, which is actively used by the AFU. To make it clear, this is a program in which all data on friendly and enemy troops is entered for command and control
Missions, weapons, when reinforcements will come and more could have been gained access to. Nothing more known yet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.