"American Delta Command and Control" was 'HACKED' by Joker DPR - 110122

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American Delta command and control was hacked
The Joker DPR hacked into the much-vaunted American Delta command and control program, which is actively used by the AFU. To make it clear, this is a program in which all data on friendly and enemy troops is entered for command and control
Missions, weapons, when reinforcements will come and more could have been gained access to. Nothing more known yet.