Since today, CNN published an article saying Ukrainians are complaining that the Abrams Tank is Failing - however, Abrams & the US Army are good at Crushing Innocent Civilian Cars in Iraq!🔥
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Since today, CNN published an article saying Ukrainians are complaining that the Abrams tank is failing in the war with Russia, we would like to remind you what the Abrams is good at:

Crushing innocent civilian cars in Iraq!

This was a taxi and the owner's only livelihood. 

Also... This is the video and CNN article link about disgruntled Ukrainian soldiers about Abrams.

https://www.brighteon.com/4f9563c9-e48f-42cf-aaca-b55b2aebe2fe

