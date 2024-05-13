Create New Account
Is School Choice GOOD for YOUR Kids? Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools! - Corey DeAngelis
Corey A. DeAngelis, PhD is a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He has been labeled the “school choice evangelist” and called “the most effective school choice advocate since Milton Friedman.” He is a regular on Fox News and frequently appears in The Wall Street Journal. DeAngelis is also the executive director at Educational Freedom Institute, a senior fellow at Reason Foundation, an adjunct scholar at Cato Institute, and a board member at Liberty Justice Center. He holds a Ph.D. in education policy from the University of Arkansas.



