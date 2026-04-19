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Why is Hezbollah Lebanon and the ceasefire in Lebanon part of our ceasefire? Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf:
"For years, Hezbollah has been fighting with the Zionist regime, but truly this recent war that Hezbollah started — here, Hezbollah started it for the sake of the Islamic Republic. The resistance front came to the aid of the Islamic Republic."