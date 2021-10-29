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Mammalian Physiology, Camel Drinking Behavior, and the Role of Cholesterol in Water Conservation with Fernando Alvira
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1 view • October 29, 2021
How can camels conserve water so efficiently? By examining how their body handles cholesterol, the key may not just be the humps.
Listen in to learn:
How long camels can survive with no water
If one gene is responsible for hydration
Why cholesterol gives insight into hydration
Fernando Alvira, an Honorary Research Associate at the University of Bristol, Murphy group, shares his research examining the secret to camel's high hydration efficiency.
Many other mammals rely on water every few days to remain alive, but camels can go for weeks on just a single standard hydration. While not entirely clear how, finding the genetic characteristics that make this possible may lead to new insights in our own bodies.
As the search for the specific gene in question remains ongoing, cholesterol in the camel's body shows promise. Hopefully, while perfect knowledge of the exact reason may elude us for now, narrowing the targeted research can make incremental progress.
Visit https://ecoevocommunity.nature.com/posts/multiomic-analysis-of-the-arabian-camel-camelus-dromedarius-kidney-reveals-a-role-for-cholesterol-in-water-conservation to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen in to learn:
How long camels can survive with no water
If one gene is responsible for hydration
Why cholesterol gives insight into hydration
Fernando Alvira, an Honorary Research Associate at the University of Bristol, Murphy group, shares his research examining the secret to camel's high hydration efficiency.
Many other mammals rely on water every few days to remain alive, but camels can go for weeks on just a single standard hydration. While not entirely clear how, finding the genetic characteristics that make this possible may lead to new insights in our own bodies.
As the search for the specific gene in question remains ongoing, cholesterol in the camel's body shows promise. Hopefully, while perfect knowledge of the exact reason may elude us for now, narrowing the targeted research can make incremental progress.
Visit https://ecoevocommunity.nature.com/posts/multiomic-analysis-of-the-arabian-camel-camelus-dromedarius-kidney-reveals-a-role-for-cholesterol-in-water-conservation to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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