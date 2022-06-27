💥CVS PHARMACIST FOLLOW UP💥THIS SCUM WON’T INJECT HIS CHILDREN BUT HAS NO PROBLEM INJECTING YOURS!

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Jim Crenshaw.
Yes indeed...Good for thee but not for me. I need a paycheck so I will pray on your children and kill them with injections. I wonder if when these brainwashed, ignorant excuses for humans that call themselves parents figure this out what they will do. I keep wondering how I get through each day with out hearing about a shooting of a pharmacist or doctor that has been doing this for the almighty paycheck.
Source: Daddomatto aka trail. You can check out his channel here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rWoNeKk63iJX/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HAP9SQzqdkMC/