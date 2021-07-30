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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Science: Surely Our Fathers Have Inherited Lies - What's Up Prof? 75
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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127 views • July 30, 2021
In Episode 75 we talk about science. In the time we are living in science has basically become a religion. The Bible has been brushed aside and science is now the arbiter of truth and seems to have the final say in anything from what you eat to your moral choices. To help us move forward thru our current situation and to prepare us for what is coming, we will have to make the Bible our source of truth. It is and will be the only way to be able to discern true from false science.

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