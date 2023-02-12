Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hunger Of The Righteous And The Wicked.

Proverbs 10:3 (NIV).

3) The Lord does not let the righteous go hungry,

but he thwarts the craving of the wicked.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus satisfies the hunger of the Righteous.

But the desire of the Wicked is never quenched.

