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Babylon is fallen: Alberto Rivera, the black pope & the Jesuit oath
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192 views • March 03, 2022
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Credits to the individuals who know something about the Vatican beast’s plans for its enforcement of Sunday observance and Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and Adventist churches.
Thank you to Mr. Alberto Rivera, a former Jesuit priest, for exposing Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and Adventist churches before he was poisoned. The video also looks at the “black pope” being questioned about the Jesuit oath and the Vatican beast’s mark of a “green sabbath” of enforced Sunday observance.
The current Jesuit pope is using a fake, unbiblical gospel called climate change as a means to unite the world under his banner with the real purpose of making the world embrace the Vatican beast’s mark of Sunday observance, which is referred to in the video at 13:36 as a means of minimizing the calamities and to please God. This will have a reverse effect since Sunday observance does not come from God.
This papal “green” sabbath of Sunday observance goes against God’s 7th day Sabbath. If you accept the Vatican beast’s mark, you will receive the seven last plagues of an offended but just God and die a miserable death according to Revelation 14:9-11 and Revelation 16.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the individuals who know something about the Vatican beast’s plans for its enforcement of Sunday observance and Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and Adventist churches.
Thank you to Mr. Alberto Rivera, a former Jesuit priest, for exposing Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and Adventist churches before he was poisoned. The video also looks at the “black pope” being questioned about the Jesuit oath and the Vatican beast’s mark of a “green sabbath” of enforced Sunday observance.
The current Jesuit pope is using a fake, unbiblical gospel called climate change as a means to unite the world under his banner with the real purpose of making the world embrace the Vatican beast’s mark of Sunday observance, which is referred to in the video at 13:36 as a means of minimizing the calamities and to please God. This will have a reverse effect since Sunday observance does not come from God.
This papal “green” sabbath of Sunday observance goes against God’s 7th day Sabbath. If you accept the Vatican beast’s mark, you will receive the seven last plagues of an offended but just God and die a miserable death according to Revelation 14:9-11 and Revelation 16.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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