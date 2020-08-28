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The "Jab" - The Sting - The Same Thing
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33 views • August 28, 2020
The Jab explains in an easy to follow story, how pharma has set the whole world up for one gigantic 'sting' operation. The premiere verson aired with the H1N1 scam demis and is back for the sequel starring a whole new cast of character.; The lead role is played by Coe Veed with support coming from Hoo and William Gates. Will they get away with it again, this time?? The leaders seem to have short memories or perhaps are all part of the scheme. You decide.
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