Vax TRUTH presented by Del Bigtree and Bret Weinstein

Del Bigtree of:
and Bret Weinstein of: https://open.spotify.com/show/57R7dOcs60jUfOnuNG0J1R
reveal the truths of the pandemic and the associated "vaccine," corruption, greed, and crimes behind it. These is the highlights of their 3-hour conversation, boiled down to under 40 minutes. If you want to redpill someone you love, this could do it...