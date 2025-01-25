RESONANCE Beings of Frequency Documentary film by James Russell on the Dangers of Wireless Technology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This documentary film by James Russell impressively reveals the effects increasing radiation from mobile phones, WiFi, Bluetooth etc. has on humans, animals and nature. To the naked eye, the planet appears the same but at a cellular level it’s the greatest change that life on earth has ever been subjected to. Scientists, physicians and those affected speak out.