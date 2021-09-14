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We are polarized with precious little movement from side to side
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30 views • September 14, 2021
I have not been recording and/or publishing much lately because I feel the lines are firmly drawn now. Those who believe the sociopaths of officialdom are not open to information from other sources. It is the Stockholm Syndrome and cognitive dissonance being played out on the big screen.
You people who are open to sources like the ones I share on my soapboxes are well informed and extremely unlikely to tank down a huge helping of Jim Jones Kool-Aid.
I will try to bring fresh information to the table for those who might have missed something I caught.
You people who are open to sources like the ones I share on my soapboxes are well informed and extremely unlikely to tank down a huge helping of Jim Jones Kool-Aid.
I will try to bring fresh information to the table for those who might have missed something I caught.
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