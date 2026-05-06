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A World Broken Open, A People Awakened, A Nation Reborn
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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A World Broken Open, A People Awakened, A Nation Reborn


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v799ku6-central-casting-and-the-coming-collapse.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The tremors you've felt. The headlines you've watched. The sense that something massive is just beneath the surface, pressing against the thin ice of normality. That was only the prelude.


The storm you haven't seen yet is the one that will break the world. Not destroy it. Break it open. Crack the shell of deception wide enough for the truth to pour through—like light through a shattered dam.


In this powerful monologue, John Michael Chambers reveals what most are not ready to accept: the overwhelming majority of Congress—both sides of the aisle—may very well be gone. Not voted out. Removed. By the weight of evidence. By the machinery of military tribunals. By the undeniable fact that they were never serving you.


What follows is not chaos. It is restoration. What follows is not a power vacuum. It is a reclaiming. The most difficult, necessary, and beautiful chapter in American history. One by one, the pillars fall. Not to leave us in rubble. To clear the ground for something new.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


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ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

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Follow JMC Here

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
military tribunalsreclaiming americacoming stormcongress removedglobalist apparatus destroyedrestoration not chaoschrist trump postvatican corruption revealedsystemic rot exposedpurify the faithpillars fallinggolden age dawningstay prayerful groundedcommunity fortressnation reborn
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