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Six Million Jews Newspapers 1915-1938
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6212 views • January 09, 2022
A strange coincidence discovered by TheTrans22. No People has suffered as the Jews, the "SIX MILLION JEWS" already mentioned in 10 Newspapers between 1915 and 1938 before the "HOLOCAUST".
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O2q3hrsHhI
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O2q3hrsHhI
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