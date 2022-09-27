TWA Flight 800 - Full Documentary (2013) - U.S. Government Cover-Up

A tour-de-force of investigative reporting, TWA FLIGHT 800 presents the stunning saga of a crash, a cover-up and a 15-year quest for the truth.





Since the making of this documentary more government documents have been obtained through FOIA requests and whistle-blowers have come forward which confirm that TWA Flight 800 was shot down by the U.S. Navy during a military exercise. The U.S. Military, CIA, FBI, and MSM covered it up.





Jack Cashill's book "TWA 800: The Crash, the Cover-Up, and the Conspiracy": http://www.cashill.com/books/