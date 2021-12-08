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ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ON PROTECTING KIDS IN THE WAR OF GOOD VS. EVIL~!
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20 views • December 08, 2021
ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ON PROTECTING KIDS IN THE WAR OF GOOD VS. EVIL~!
EXPOSING THE GLOBAL LUCIFERIAN ORDER DEATH CULT THIS IS WAR~!
Here is a small roundtable discussion on our current war of good vs evil.
Valerie and Corey join me to talk about protect our children today.
Valerie pulls Tarot cards at the end to explain how our Christmas will be.
https://www.angelsnames.xyz/months/
Don't let gender confusion ruin your child, Blessings.
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
EXPOSING THE GLOBAL LUCIFERIAN ORDER DEATH CULT THIS IS WAR~!
Here is a small roundtable discussion on our current war of good vs evil.
Valerie and Corey join me to talk about protect our children today.
Valerie pulls Tarot cards at the end to explain how our Christmas will be.
https://www.angelsnames.xyz/months/
Don't let gender confusion ruin your child, Blessings.
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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