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Holy Crap, This is Actually Happening - CCW News August 22, 2021
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40 views • August 27, 2021
Sharia Rona edition
Biden bows to his Pharma overlords rather than fess up to his Afghanistan failure, Amex uses capitalism to make billions in order to prove capitalism is racist, San Francisco and New York City employ Naziesque checkpoints, China makes up experts to fool you, Ella French is denied a full tribute because Beetlejuice declares ACAB, the Taliban laughs at our weak, ineffective POTUS.
Written by Mélanie Hope
Performed by James Moniz
Video by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Biden bows to his Pharma overlords rather than fess up to his Afghanistan failure, Amex uses capitalism to make billions in order to prove capitalism is racist, San Francisco and New York City employ Naziesque checkpoints, China makes up experts to fool you, Ella French is denied a full tribute because Beetlejuice declares ACAB, the Taliban laughs at our weak, ineffective POTUS.
Written by Mélanie Hope
Performed by James Moniz
Video by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
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